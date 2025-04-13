159,602 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.