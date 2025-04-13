16,563 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.3% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,063,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

