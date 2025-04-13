1,803 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

