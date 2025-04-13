27,419 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.7% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $53.39 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

