3,335 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DocuSign by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in DocuSign by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair upgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,719. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

