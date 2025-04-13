3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,263 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,609,000 after buying an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,940,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.