3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.