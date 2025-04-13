3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $845,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

C stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

