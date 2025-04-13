3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

3M stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

