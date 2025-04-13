900,575 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

