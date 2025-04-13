94,494 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 94,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.2% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

