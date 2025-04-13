98,034 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA VTES opened at $99.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

