Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys C$271,849.50 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Daniel Stuart Farb acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,849.50.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.