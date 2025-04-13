Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $452,721,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after acquiring an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $258.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

