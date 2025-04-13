Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356,420 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

