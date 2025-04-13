Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

