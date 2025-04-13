Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

