Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE India ETF comprises 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

