Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

