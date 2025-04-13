Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.29 and a 200-day moving average of $395.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

