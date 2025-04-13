Altman Advisors Inc. Has $18.28 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises about 7.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 5.3 %

BATS:FNOV opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $824.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.