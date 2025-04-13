Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after acquiring an additional 479,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

