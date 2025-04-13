Altman Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

