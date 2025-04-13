Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $176,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.