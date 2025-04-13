Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.