American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,675.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,675.00.
About American Restaurant Partners
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
