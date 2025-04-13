Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,281,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 48.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

