Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $111,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

