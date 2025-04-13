Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $123.36

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.19.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,017,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

