Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 2.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

