Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.