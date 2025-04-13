ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

