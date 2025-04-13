Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

