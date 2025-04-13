Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

