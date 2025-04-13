Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Price Performance
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.