ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Bought Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,300. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.04.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $474,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 13,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

