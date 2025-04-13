AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

