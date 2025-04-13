Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Stephen Kowal Acquires 60,000 Shares

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kowal bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$46,200.00 ($29,056.60).
Stephen Kowal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Stephen Kowal acquired 22,623 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$18,437.75 ($11,596.07).
- On Monday, March 10th, Stephen Kowal bought 35,000 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,260.00 ($18,402.52).
Atturra Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Atturra Company Profile
Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.
