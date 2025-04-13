Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

