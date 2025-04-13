Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

