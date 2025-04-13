B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RILYZ opened at $6.64 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

