B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.50.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.