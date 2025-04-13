B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

