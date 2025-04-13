Bank of Montreal Can Buys 280,004 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 25,926.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $58.01 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

