Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,038,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

