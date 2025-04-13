Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

