Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

