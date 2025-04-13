Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,914 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

