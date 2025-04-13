Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $20.12. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 41,515 shares traded.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.
Insider Transactions at Barings Corporate Investors
In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,100. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
