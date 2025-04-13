Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $20.12. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 41,515 shares traded.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

Insider Transactions at Barings Corporate Investors

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,100. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

