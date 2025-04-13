Barr E S & Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHIL opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.89 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,214. This represents a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

