Barr E S & Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after buying an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

