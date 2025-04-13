Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,377 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barr E S & Co. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,704,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

